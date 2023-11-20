Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, questions have been raised about a video released the Israeli military. The video, initially posted on social media, claimed that Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital was being used as a control and command center Hamas fighters. However, new evidence suggests that the video may have been edited and manipulated to support this narrative.

The original video was deleted the Israeli army after criticism surfaced regarding its authenticity. A shorter, edited version was reposted the following day. Army spokesman Jonathan Conricus appears in both versions of the video, stating that it would be a one-shot video with no editing. However, upon closer examination, it becomes clear that the footage was indeed edited, with a noticeable edit at six minutes and 26 seconds into the shorter version.

One of the key pieces of evidence presented in the video was a collection of plastic bags that the Israeli army claimed contained “hospital equipment.” However, a closer analysis of the contents reveals that the bags actually contained bandages and ointments, not advanced medical equipment as suggested. This raises doubts about the Israeli military’s claim that Gaza is fabricating its dire need for medical supplies.

Television footage published BBC and Fox News reporters further adds to the skepticism surrounding the video. The reporters were given access to the al-Shifa Hospital and filmed what they were told was evidence of Hamas fighters’ presence. However, inconsistencies were noted, with two AK-47 rifles visible in the footage instead of the single rifle shown in the original Israeli army video.

In response to these allegations, the Israeli military denied manipulating the scene at al-Shifa Hospital. They stated that explosives needed to be relocated and managed, and charges had to be taken away before bringing the international media to the scene. However, these explanations do not fully account for the inconsistencies observed.

These new pieces of evidence raise serious concerns about the credibility of the Israeli military’s video and the claims it makes about a Hamas command-and-control headquarters inside al-Shifa Hospital. As the conflict continues, it is crucial that reliable and accurate information is presented to ensure the protection of civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, from any unwarranted attacks.

