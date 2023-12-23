Unexpected Snowfall Hits Northwestern New Jersey

New Jersey experienced a surprising snowfall along with rain and high winds over the past 24 hours, bringing about 5 inches of accumulation to northwestern areas of the state. The storm is expected to taper off on Monday morning, leaving behind a wet and chilly morning commute for residents of the Garden State.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning in Somerset County until 12:30 p.m., and a flood watch remains in effect until 4 p.m. for several other counties, including Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Mercer. Additionally, there is a coastal flood advisory in Ocean County until 10 a.m. Residents in low-lying and urban areas should remain cautious as flooding may continue.

While the snow showers are expected to end 9 a.m., temperatures will remain in the 40s throughout the day with gusty winds of 10 to 20 mph, reaching speeds of up to 25 to 30 mph at times. Monday night will bring cold and clear conditions, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s.

Looking ahead, the forecast for the rest of the week shows consistent conditions, with sunny skies and highs in the 40s during the day. Overnight temperatures will be chilly, plunging into the 20s and low 30s. Fortunately, no precipitation is expected until Sunday.

The recent storm brought significant rainfall to various parts of New Jersey, with Fortescue in Cumberland County recording 3.13 inches, Vineland measuring 2.96 inches, and Berkeley and Wall receiving around 2.7 inches of rain. Some areas also experienced additional rainfall before Monday morning.

Despite the weather conditions, flights at local airports are operating close to schedule, and NJ Transit reports no major delays except for the Morris & Essex Line, which is partially suspended due to overhead line repairs.

