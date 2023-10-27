The Long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Hits Theaters and Streaming Platforms

Halloween season is upon us, and horror fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the highly anticipated Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, based on the beloved video game series. This long-awaited horror adaptation has finally arrived, launching both in theaters and on the Peacock streaming platform. However, fans around the world are wondering if they will be able to watch it on Netflix.

Most countries don’t have access to Peacock, but fear not, as the movie will indeed be available on Netflix for most regions. The timing, however, will vary depending on where you live. For those in the United States, you can catch the film either in theaters or streaming it on Peacock. Netflix users in the US will need to wait patiently for a few years, as the movie is set to arrive on the streaming giant around 2027. This is due to a deal struck between Netflix and Universal, which grants Netflix the rights to license the film four years after its initial release.

Internationally, the availability of the movie on Netflix depends on the region. Different territories have different agreements with Universal’s live-action division. In some Asian territories like South Korea, Netflix has secured the first-window rights, and viewers can expect to see Five Nights at Freddy’s on the platform in early 2024. For other regions like the United Kingdom, India, and South Africa, fans will have to be patient for around two years, meaning the movie should be available on Netflix around mid-to-late 2025. In the UK, viewers will first be able to watch the movie on NowTV and Sky.

Unfortunately, for fans in regions not covered these deals, the wait may be even longer. Streaming options for the movie may not be available until after 2025. In the meantime, watching the movie in theaters or exploring other streaming platforms in your region may be the best option.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie offers a thrilling adaptation of the popular video game series, with a talented cast that includes Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail, Matthew Lillard, and Mary Stuart Masterson. The film follows the story of a security guard’s first night at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a cursed diner.

Are you excited to watch Five Nights at Freddy’s on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!