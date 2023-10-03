When Will “The Expendables 4” Be Available for Streaming?

The return of the “Expendables” franchise after a nine-year hiatus has been met with mixed reactions. Despite a weak opening and a significant drop in audience numbers, it’s not uncommon for movies to find a loyal following when they become available to stream. So, when can fans expect to see “Expend4bles,” also known as “The Expendables 4,” on streaming platforms?

While Lionsgate, the distributor of the film, has not yet announced a specific streaming date, we can make an educated guess based on their previous release strategies. The horror thriller “Cobweb,” featuring Lizzy Caplan, was released in theaters on July 21, the same day as another film called “Barbenheimer.” Just a few weeks later, on August 11, it became available for rent or purchase.

However, being part of a streaming service’s package is a different timeline altogether. Take “John Wick: Chapter 4” as an example. The film was released in March and is currently streaming exclusively on Starz, which is owned Lionsgate. If you are not a Starz subscriber and don’t want to pay for a rental or purchase, you will likely have to wait until at least mid-2024 to watch “Expend4bles” on a non-Starz streaming platform.

But for those who can’t wait, “Expend4bles” is currently playing in theaters. So, if you want to experience the action-packed film, seeing it on the big screen is the way to go.

Sources:

– Source article: Article Title (URL)

– Decider: Definition (URL)

– Digital Trends: Definition (URL)