When Will the Film “Dumb Money” Hit Streaming?

The film “Dumb Money,” based on the GameStop short squeeze incident, is now in theaters. Starring Paul Dano as Keith Gill, the struggling financial analyst who initiated the chaos, the movie also features Pete Davidson as Keith’s disapproving brother and Shailene Woodley as Keith’s wife. Directed Craig Gillespie, known for his work on “I, Tonya,” the film offers a playful and fourth wall-breaking perspective on the event that shook Wall Street.

However, fans who are eagerly waiting to watch “Dumb Money” from the comfort of their own homes may not have to wait much longer. According to Cosmopolitan, the film is set to land on streaming platforms, with Netflix being the likely destination due to Sony Pictures’ exclusive streaming deal with the platform.

While an exact release date for the film on Netflix has not been confirmed, it is speculated that viewers might be able to enjoy “Dumb Money” from the comfort of their couches January, if not the end of this year. This news will surely excite those who are interested in reliving the dramatic events that unfolded during the GameStop short squeeze.

The star-studded supporting cast of “Dumb Money” includes Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen, adding even more appeal to the film for audiences.

As the movie continues to attract attention and generate discussions, fans can look forward to its availability for streaming, allowing them to watch the captivating story unfold and gain a deeper understanding of the GameStop short squeeze phenomenon.

