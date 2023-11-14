When Whatsapp Says Last Seen Today?

In the world of instant messaging, Whatsapp has become one of the most popular platforms for staying connected with friends and family. With its user-friendly interface and plethora of features, it has revolutionized the way we communicate. One such feature is the “Last Seen” status, which indicates the last time a user was active on the app. However, there is often confusion surrounding the term “Last Seen Today.” Let’s delve into what it means and address some frequently asked questions.

What does “Last Seen Today” mean?

When Whatsapp displays “Last Seen Today” under a contact’s name, it means that the person was last active on the app within the current day. This status is updated in real-time, allowing users to know when their contacts were last online.

FAQ:

1. Can I hide my “Last Seen Today” status?

Yes, Whatsapp provides privacy settings that allow users to control who can see their “Last Seen” status. You can choose to show it to everyone, only your contacts, or nobody at all. To change this setting, go to Whatsapp’s settings, select “Account,” then “Privacy,” and finally, “Last Seen.”

2. Why does it sometimes show “Last Seen Today” even if the person is online?

This can happen due to a few reasons. Firstly, the person may have disabled the “Read Receipts” feature, which prevents Whatsapp from displaying their online status. Secondly, they might be using Whatsapp Web or another device, which doesn’t update the “Last Seen” status in real-time.

3. Does “Last Seen Today” mean the person has read my message?

No, the “Last Seen Today” status only indicates the last time the person was active on Whatsapp. It doesn’t necessarily mean they have seen or read your message. The “Read Receipts” feature, represented blue ticks, confirms that your message has been read.

In conclusion, the “Last Seen Today” status on Whatsapp provides valuable information about a contact’s recent activity on the app. However, it’s important to remember that it doesn’t guarantee that your message has been seen or read. Understanding these nuances can help users make the most of this feature while respecting each other’s privacy.