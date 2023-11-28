Breaking News: Roman Reigns Suffers Rare Defeat, Ending Impressive Winning Streak

In the world of professional wrestling, Roman Reigns has established himself as one of the most dominant and formidable competitors in recent memory. With his imposing presence, incredible athleticism, and undeniable charisma, Reigns has been virtually unstoppable in the ring. However, a shocking turn of events has left fans wondering: when was the last time Roman Reigns was pinned?

The Last Pinfall

Roman Reigns’ last pinfall loss occurred on the grand stage of WrestleMania 37, which took place on April 10th and 11th, 2021. Reigns, who was defending his Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a highly anticipated Triple Threat Match, was ultimately pinned the Rated-R Superstar, Edge. This defeat marked the end of Reigns’ impressive winning streak, which had lasted for an astonishing 238 days.

The Fallout

The loss at WrestleMania 37 was a significant blow to Reigns’ dominance and left fans and pundits alike speculating about what this defeat means for his future. While Reigns remains a force to be reckoned with, this loss has undoubtedly opened the door for new challengers to step up and vie for the Universal Championship.

FAQ

Q: What is a pinfall in professional wrestling?

A: In professional wrestling, a pinfall occurs when one wrestler successfully holds their opponent’s shoulders to the mat for a count of three seconds. This results in a victory for the wrestler who executed the pinfall.

Q: How long was Roman Reigns’ winning streak?

A: Roman Reigns’ winning streak lasted for an impressive 238 days before he was pinned at WrestleMania 37.

Q: Who pinned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37?

A: Roman Reigns was pinned Edge, a fellow competitor, during their Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37.

As Roman Reigns continues to navigate the highly competitive world of professional wrestling, his defeat at WrestleMania 37 serves as a reminder that even the most dominant champions can be toppled. With new challengers emerging and the landscape of the WWE constantly evolving, Reigns will undoubtedly face new tests in his quest to reclaim his position at the top of the wrestling world.