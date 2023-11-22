When was the last time Hamas attacked Israel?

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, it is crucial to stay informed about the latest developments. Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, has been involved in numerous attacks against Israel over the years. The most recent major escalation occurred in May 2021, when Hamas launched a barrage of rockets towards Israeli cities, triggering a deadly conflict that lasted for 11 days.

During this intense period, Hamas fired thousands of rockets into Israel, targeting civilian areas including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. In response, Israel conducted airstrikes on Gaza, where Hamas is based. The violence resulted in significant casualties on both sides, including hundreds of Palestinians and several Israelis losing their lives.

FAQ:

What is Hamas?

Hamas, an acronym for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiyya (Islamic Resistance Movement), is a Palestinian political and military organization. It was founded in 1987 and is considered a terrorist group several countries, including the United States, Israel, and the European Union. Hamas aims to establish an Islamic state in the region and has been engaged in armed resistance against Israel.

What triggered the recent conflict?

The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas was sparked tensions in Jerusalem. The dispute began with protests over the potential eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, which led to clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces. The situation escalated further when Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, one of the holiest sites in Islam, during the holy month of Ramadan.

What were the consequences of the conflict?

The 11-day conflict resulted in significant damage and loss of life. In addition to the human toll, infrastructure, including residential buildings, roads, and vital facilities, was severely impacted. The conflict also exacerbated existing humanitarian challenges in the Gaza Strip, where the population already faces limited access to basic necessities such as clean water, healthcare, and electricity.

In conclusion, the most recent major attack Hamas against Israel occurred in May 2021, leading to a deadly conflict that lasted for 11 days. The situation remains tense, and it is crucial to closely monitor the region for any further escalations or developments.