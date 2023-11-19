When Was Miley Cyrus On The Voice?

Miley Cyrus, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, and actress, made a memorable appearance on the hit reality TV show, “The Voice.” Known for her powerful vocals and unique style, Cyrus brought her own brand of energy and expertise to the show during her time as a coach. Let’s take a closer look at when Miley Cyrus graced the stage of “The Voice” and left a lasting impression on both the contestants and the audience.

Season 11: 2016

Miley Cyrus joined “The Voice” as a coach for the first time in Season 11, which aired in 2016. She joined the panel alongside veteran coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys. Cyrus quickly made her mark with her vibrant personality and unconventional approach to coaching. Her ability to connect with the contestants on a personal level and push them to explore their artistic boundaries made her a fan favorite.

Season 13: 2017

After a brief hiatus, Cyrus returned to “The Voice” for Season 13 in 2017. This time, she shared the coaching duties with Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Jennifer Hudson. Cyrus continued to bring her unique style and infectious energy to the show, captivating both the contestants and the viewers. Her dynamic performances and insightful feedback made her an invaluable asset to the coaching panel.

Season 17: 2019

In 2019, Cyrus made her final appearance on “The Voice” during Season 17. She once again joined forces with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and new coach Gwen Stefani. Cyrus’ presence on the show was as electrifying as ever, as she mentored and guided the contestants with her wealth of experience in the music industry.

FAQ

Q: What is “The Voice”?

“The Voice” is a popular reality TV singing competition where aspiring singers compete for a chance to win a recording contract and a cash prize. The show features a panel of celebrity coaches who mentor the contestants throughout the competition.

Q: Who are the other coaches on “The Voice”?

Over the years, “The Voice” has had a rotating panel of coaches, including renowned artists such as Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Gwen Stefani, and many more.

Q: Did Miley Cyrus win “The Voice”?

Although Miley Cyrus did not win “The Voice” as a coach, her contributions to the show were highly regarded. She left a lasting impact on both the contestants and the audience with her unique coaching style and infectious energy.

In conclusion, Miley Cyrus graced the stage of “The Voice” during Seasons 11, 13, and 17, leaving an indelible mark on the show. Her vibrant personality, unconventional coaching style, and powerful vocals made her a beloved coach among contestants and viewers alike. While her time on “The Voice” may have come to an end, her impact on the show will be remembered for years to come.