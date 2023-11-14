When Was Lionel Messi Married?

In a private ceremony held on June 30, 2017, Lionel Messi, the Argentine football superstar, tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Antonela Roccuzzo. The wedding took place in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, where the couple first met and fell in love.

The ceremony was an intimate affair, attended close friends and family members. The couple exchanged vows at the City Center Rosario complex, a luxurious hotel and casino. The event was meticulously planned, with no expense spared to ensure a memorable celebration for the newlyweds and their guests.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have known each other since they were children. They started dating in 2008 and have been inseparable ever since. The couple has two sons together, Thiago and Mateo, who were both present at their parents’ wedding.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How long have Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo been together?

A: Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have been in a relationship since 2008.

Q: Where did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo get married?

A: They got married in Rosario, Argentina, their hometown.

Q: How many children do Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have?

A: They have two sons, Thiago and Mateo.

Q: Was the wedding a grand affair?

A: No, the wedding was a private ceremony attended close friends and family members.

Q: Did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo meet in Rosario?

A: Yes, they met in Rosario, Argentina, where they both grew up.

Lionel Messi’s marriage to Antonela Roccuzzo was a significant milestone in their relationship. It symbolized their commitment to each other and their journey together as a family. The couple continues to be a source of inspiration for many, both on and off the football field.

