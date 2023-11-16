When Was LeBron James’ First NBA Game?

LeBron James, often hailed as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, made his highly anticipated NBA debut on October 29, 2003. At just 18 years old, James stepped onto the court as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking the beginning of an extraordinary career that would leave an indelible mark on the sport.

The NBA Debut of a Phenom

LeBron James was selected as the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft the Cleveland Cavaliers. His debut game took place at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, where the Cavaliers faced off against the Sacramento Kings. The young prodigy wasted no time in making his presence felt, showcasing his exceptional skills and athleticism.

A Memorable Performance

In his first NBA game, LeBron James displayed his immense talent, recording an impressive stat line. He scored 25 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out nine assists, and added four steals to his name. Despite his remarkable efforts, the Cavaliers fell short, losing to the Kings with a final score of 106-92.

FAQs

1. How old was LeBron James when he played his first NBA game?

LeBron James was just 18 years old when he made his NBA debut.

2. Which team did LeBron James play against in his first NBA game?

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers faced off against the Sacramento Kings in his first NBA game.

3. What were LeBron James’ stats in his debut game?

In his debut game, LeBron James scored 25 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out nine assists, and recorded four steals.

4. Did the Cavaliers win their first game with LeBron James?

No, despite LeBron James’ impressive performance, the Cavaliers lost to the Sacramento Kings in his debut game.

LeBron James’ first NBA game marked the beginning of an extraordinary journey that would see him become a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP, and a 17-time NBA All-Star. His impact on the game of basketball is immeasurable, and his debut game serves as a testament to the immense talent and potential he possessed from the very start of his career.