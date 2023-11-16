When Was Kevin Hart On Modern Family?

In a surprising turn of events, comedian and actor Kevin Hart made a memorable guest appearance on the hit television show “Modern Family.” Known for his quick wit and infectious humor, Hart brought his comedic talents to the small screen in an episode that left fans laughing out loud.

The episode, titled “Fight or Flight,” aired on October 5, 2011, during the show’s third season. Hart played the role of Andre, a former neighbor and friend of Phil Dunphy, one of the main characters on the show. Andre’s visit to the Dunphy household brought a mix of laughter and chaos, as his larger-than-life personality clashed with the quirky dynamics of the family.

Hart’s appearance on “Modern Family” was met with critical acclaim, as his comedic timing and delivery added an extra layer of humor to the already hilarious show. Fans praised his ability to seamlessly blend into the ensemble cast, creating memorable moments that are still talked about today.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Kevin Hart?

A: Kevin Hart is an American comedian, actor, and producer. He is known for his stand-up comedy specials, as well as his roles in movies such as “Ride Along,” “Central Intelligence,” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

Q: What is “Modern Family”?

A: “Modern Family” is a popular American television sitcom that aired from 2009 to 2020. The show follows the lives of Jay Pritchett and his family, including his second wife, stepson, and two adult children with their respective families.

Q: Which episode did Kevin Hart appear in?

A: Kevin Hart appeared in the episode titled “Fight or Flight,” which aired during the third season of “Modern Family” on October 5, 2011.

Q: What role did Kevin Hart play on “Modern Family”?

A: Kevin Hart played the role of Andre, a former neighbor and friend of Phil Dunphy, one of the main characters on the show.

In conclusion, Kevin Hart’s guest appearance on “Modern Family” was a comedic delight for fans. His portrayal of the character Andre added an extra dose of laughter to the already hilarious show. Although his time on the show was brief, Hart’s performance left a lasting impression on both viewers and critics alike.