When Was Chris Hemsworth In Home And Away?

In the world of entertainment, actors often start their careers in small roles before making it big. One such actor is Chris Hemsworth, who gained international fame for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But before he wielded the mighty hammer, Hemsworth got his start on the Australian soap opera, Home and Away.

Hemsworth joined the cast of Home and Away in 2004, playing the character of Kim Hyde. The show, which has been on the air since 1988, follows the lives of residents in the fictional town of Summer Bay. Hemsworth’s character, Kim, was a popular high school student who had his fair share of drama and romance during his time on the show.

During his stint on Home and Away, Hemsworth’s talent and good looks quickly caught the attention of viewers. His portrayal of Kim Hyde earned him a nomination for the Most Popular New Male Talent at the Logie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Australian television. Although he didn’t win the award, it was clear that Hemsworth had made an impression on both fans and industry professionals.

After three years on Home and Away, Hemsworth decided to leave the show in 2007 to pursue other opportunities. Little did he know that his career was about to skyrocket. In 2011, he landed the role of Thor in the Marvel film, “Thor,” which propelled him to international stardom.

