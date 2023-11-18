When Was Chris Hemsworth Born?

In the world of Hollywood, there are certain actors who captivate audiences with their talent, charm, and good looks. One such actor is Chris Hemsworth, known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But when exactly was this Australian heartthrob born?

Chris Hemsworth was born on August 11, 1983, in Melbourne, Australia. He grew up in a family of actors, with both his parents and his older brother, Luke Hemsworth, pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. From a young age, it was clear that Chris had inherited the acting gene and had a natural talent for performing.

Hemsworth’s breakthrough role came in 2011 when he first portrayed the hammer-wielding superhero, Thor, in the Marvel film “Thor.” His portrayal of the Norse god quickly gained him international recognition and catapulted him to stardom. Since then, he has reprised the role in several other Marvel films, including “The Avengers” series and “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Aside from his role as Thor, Hemsworth has also showcased his acting prowess in a variety of other films. He has starred in action-packed blockbusters like “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “Blackhat,” as well as comedic roles in movies like “Ghostbusters” and “Vacation.” His versatility as an actor has allowed him to tackle a wide range of characters and genres, further solidifying his status as one of Hollywood’s leading men.

FAQ:

Q: What is Chris Hemsworth’s full name?

A: Chris Hemsworth’s full name is Christopher Hemsworth.

Q: How tall is Chris Hemsworth?

A: Chris Hemsworth stands at an impressive 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 meters) tall.

Q: Is Chris Hemsworth married?

A: Yes, Chris Hemsworth is married to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky. They tied the knot in 2010 and have three children together.

Q: What other movies has Chris Hemsworth appeared in?

A: Apart from his role as Thor, Chris Hemsworth has appeared in movies such as “Rush,” “In the Heart of the Sea,” “Extraction,” and “Men in Black: International.”

In conclusion, Chris Hemsworth was born on August 11, 1983, in Melbourne, Australia. Since his breakthrough role as Thor, he has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, known for his talent, charisma, and striking good looks. With a successful career spanning both action-packed blockbusters and comedic roles, Hemsworth continues to captivate audiences worldwide.