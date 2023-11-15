When Was Brad Pitt Born?

In the realm of Hollywood, Brad Pitt is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable and beloved actors of our time. With his striking good looks, undeniable talent, and charismatic presence, Pitt has captivated audiences for decades. However, amidst all the admiration and fascination, one question that often arises is, “When was Brad Pitt born?”

Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, United States. This makes him a Sagittarius, according to astrology enthusiasts. His birth name is William Bradley Pitt, but he later adopted the more familiar moniker, Brad Pitt, which has become synonymous with his success in the entertainment industry.

Pitt’s journey to stardom began in the late 1980s when he made his debut in the film industry. Since then, he has starred in numerous critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies, including “Fight Club,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” His talent has earned him numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

FAQ:

Q: What is Brad Pitt’s full name?

A: Brad Pitt’s full name is William Bradley Pitt.

Q: When and where was Brad Pitt born?

A: Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, United States.

Q: What is Brad Pitt’s zodiac sign?

A: Brad Pitt’s zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Q: What are some of Brad Pitt’s notable movies?

A: Some of Brad Pitt’s notable movies include “Fight Club,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”

Brad Pitt’s talent, versatility, and enduring charm have solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s most iconic figures. Whether he is portraying a complex character or using his platform to advocate for social causes, Pitt continues to captivate audiences worldwide. As fans eagerly await his future projects, one thing remains certain: Brad Pitt’s impact on the entertainment industry is immeasurable, and his legacy will undoubtedly endure for years to come.