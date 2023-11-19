When Was Billy Bob Thornton With Angelina Jolie?

In the early 2000s, Hollywood was captivated the whirlwind romance between actors Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie. Their relationship was marked its intensity and eccentricity, leaving many curious about the timeline of their love story. Let’s take a closer look at when Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie were together.

The Beginning:

Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie first met on the set of the 1999 film “Pushing Tin.” At the time, Thornton was engaged to actress Laura Dern, while Jolie was married to British actor Jonny Lee Miller. However, their connection was undeniable, and they soon began dating.

The Marriage:

Thornton and Jolie shocked the world when they tied the knot on May 5, 2000, just two months after Thornton’s engagement with Dern ended. Their wedding ceremony was a private affair held in Las Vegas, complete with unique touches like wearing vials of each other’s blood around their necks.

The Split:

Unfortunately, the marriage between Thornton and Jolie was short-lived. They announced their separation in June 2002, just two years after their wedding. The couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, and their divorce was finalized in May 2003.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is the age difference between Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie?

Billy Bob Thornton is 20 years older than Angelina Jolie. He was born on August 4, 1955, while Jolie was born on June 4, 1975.

2. Did Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie have any children together?

No, Thornton and Jolie did not have any children together. However, Jolie later adopted her first child, Maddox, while she was still married to Thornton.

3. Are Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie still friends?

While their romantic relationship may have ended, Thornton and Jolie have maintained a cordial relationship over the years. They have spoken positively about each other in interviews and have been seen together at industry events.

In conclusion, Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie were together from 1999 to 2002, with their marriage lasting from 2000 to 2003. Their relationship may have been short-lived, but it left a lasting impact on both their personal lives and the public’s fascination with celebrity romances.