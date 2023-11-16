When Was Ariana Grande On The Voice?

In a surprising turn of events, pop sensation Ariana Grande made her debut as a coach on the hit reality TV show, The Voice. The announcement came as a shock to fans and industry insiders alike, as Grande’s addition to the show’s star-studded lineup was kept tightly under wraps until recently.

Grande joined the cast of The Voice for its 21st season, which premiered on September 20th, 2021. This marked a significant milestone for the show, as it was the first time in its history that a new coach had been added to the panel since the departure of Gwen Stefani.

As a coach, Grande brought her unique perspective and expertise to the contestants, offering valuable insights and guidance throughout the competition. Known for her powerful vocals and impressive range, Grande’s presence on the show undoubtedly raised the bar for the aspiring singers vying for the title.

FAQ:

Q: What is The Voice?

A: The Voice is a popular reality TV singing competition where aspiring singers compete for a chance to win a recording contract.

Q: Who were the other coaches on The Voice during Ariana Grande’s season?

A: The other coaches during Grande’s season were Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.

Q: Did Ariana Grande win The Voice?

A: No, as a coach, Grande’s role was to mentor and guide the contestants. The ultimate winner of the season was determined audience votes.

Q: Will Ariana Grande return for future seasons of The Voice?

A: While there has been no official announcement regarding Grande’s return, it is not uncommon for coaches to rotate on The Voice, so there is a possibility she may return in the future.

Grande’s addition to The Voice brought a fresh energy and excitement to the show, captivating both longtime fans and new viewers alike. Her presence as a coach undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the contestants and further solidified her status as one of the industry’s most influential voices.