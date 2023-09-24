LinkedIn Users Face Inappropriate Messages and Flirting Attempts

A study conducted on 1,000 active LinkedIn users found that 91% of them had received inappropriate messages or flirting attempts at least once. Out of these messages, 31% were explicit proposals for sexual or romantic encounters. LinkedIn, however, states that it strongly opposes this kind of behavior and encourages its members to have professional and meaningful conversations.

Experts in relationships argue against mixing the uses of different applications, and advise that work platforms should be strictly used for professional purposes. For example, Gleeden is a platform specifically designed for married individuals seeking extramarital adventures. Silvia Rúbies, head of communication at Gleeden, believes that using work platforms to flirt is counterproductive and does not make sense.

However, there is a growing trend of using dating apps for finding work opportunities. According to Business Insider, 25% of Grindr users use the platform for networking. Grindr itself supports this behavior and has even hired people that the company’s executive director met on the app. On the other hand, Tinder discourages this usage and advises its members to be transparent and authentic in their interactions.

Some individuals have experienced the consequences of mixing professional and personal intentions on dating apps. Victor G., a community manager, was ghosted a man he met on Raya, who turned out to be more interested in making work contacts than going on a date. Experts like Silvia Rúbies and Alba Durán from Bumble strongly advocate for using platforms that are specifically designed for their intended purpose, such as job portals, when seeking employment opportunities.

The boundaries between dating apps and job portals are becoming blurred with the introduction of apps like Shape. Shape resembles a dating application and uses AI-based statistical models to suggest job opportunities based on the user’s requirements. This evolution of apps is referred to as the Tinderization of the job market.

In conclusion, while LinkedIn actively discourages inappropriate behavior on its platform, users still face messages and flirtatious attempts. Experts stress the importance of using platforms for their intended purposes and not mixing professional and personal intentions. The evolving trend of using dating apps for job search highlights the changing landscape of the job market.

