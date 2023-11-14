When TikTok Banned in US?

In a surprising turn of events, the popular video-sharing app TikTok faced the possibility of being banned in the United States. The ban was proposed the Trump administration, citing concerns over national security and data privacy. However, the situation has since evolved, and the future of TikTok in the US remains uncertain.

The ban was initially set to take effect on September 20, 2020, but it was temporarily halted due to a legal challenge. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, reached a deal with Oracle and Walmart to create a new entity called TikTok Global, which would address the US government’s concerns. This deal would involve Oracle and Walmart taking a combined 20% stake in the new company.

Despite this proposed solution, the ban on TikTok has not been completely lifted. The Trump administration has extended the deadline for TikTok Global to address the national security concerns until November 12, 2020. If the concerns are not adequately resolved this date, the ban could still be enforced.

FAQ:

Q: Why was TikTok facing a ban in the US?

A: The Trump administration expressed concerns over national security and data privacy, fearing that TikTok’s Chinese ownership could potentially compromise sensitive information of American users.

Q: What is the current status of TikTok in the US?

A: The ban on TikTok has been temporarily halted due to a legal challenge. TikTok Global, a new entity involving Oracle and Walmart, has been proposed as a solution to address the US government’s concerns.

Q: When will the ban be enforced if the concerns are not resolved?

A: The deadline for TikTok Global to address the national security concerns is November 12, 2020. If the concerns are not adequately resolved this date, the ban could still be enforced.

The future of TikTok in the US remains uncertain as the deadline approaches. Users and creators on the platform are anxiously awaiting a resolution to this ongoing saga. Whether TikTok will continue to thrive as a popular social media platform or face a ban in the US is yet to be determined.