New Article: The Paradox of Privacy and the Right to Inquisitiveness

In today’s digital age, the concept of privacy has become increasingly complex. While individuals express a desire for privacy, their actions often contradict this preference. The privacy paradox, a phenomenon observed globally, highlights the disconnect between what individuals say they value and how they behave online.

When it comes to digital privacy, people willingly sacrifice personal information in exchange for convenience and utility. Most users agree to terms of service without thoroughly reading them, unaware of the consequences of surrendering their data. This willingness to trade privacy for convenience fuels the multi-trillion-dollar digital advertising and commerce ecosystem, benefitting tech giants like Google and WhatsApp.

Despite our proclaimed desire for privacy, our actions tell a different story. Privacy-friendly alternatives exist, such as DuckDuckGo and Signal, but their adoption remains limited compared to their mainstream counterparts. The pull of convenience and familiarity is exceptionally strong, making it difficult for individuals to resist participating in a system that thrives on personal data.

Privacy regulations, like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union, attempt to offer some relief. However, even these regulations have been co-opted Big Tech companies, leaving users with limited protection. In India, where privacy was only recognized as a fundamental right in 2017, society places greater importance on inquisitiveness rather than privacy. Openly asking personal questions is deeply ingrained in the culture, making privacy a thin topsoil.

Cybersecurity firm Surfshark ranks India among the top 10 countries for data breaches, yet the country lacks comprehensive media coverage and analysis of such incidents. The contrasting reaction to data breaches in India and the United States reflects the divergent importance placed on privacy in different societies. While India recently passed the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act to address data handling, exceptions for government agencies raise concerns.

The issue of government surveillance poses a complex challenge. While intelligence-gathering is a legitimate function of the State, safeguards against abuse of power are crucial. In societies like India, there is a lingering reverence for authority, and the public often tolerates extrajudicial actions. This acceptance may stem from a fatalistic resignation to the slow judicial system or a belief that those in power know what is best.

As technology advances and privacy concerns persist, society must grapple with the paradox between the right to privacy and the right to inquisitiveness. Striking a balance between privacy and convenience, while ensuring accountability and safeguards against abuse, is a challenge that requires ongoing dialogue and thoughtful consideration.

