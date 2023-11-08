Optus Faces Major Telecommunications Outage Following Data Breach

Optus, one of Australia’s largest telecommunications providers, is reeling from a major outage following a devastating data breach. The breach, which occurred in 2022, has left millions of Australians without mobile or internet access and has severely impacted businesses and essential infrastructure across the country.

According to one tech expert, this is without question the biggest telco outage Australia has ever seen.

The outage has resulted in Optus landlines being unable to call Triple Zero during life-and-death emergencies, further exacerbating the crisis. Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin was even forced to use WhatsApp to communicate as the company’s network was completely down.

While Bayer Rosmarin insists that the outage was not the result of a hack, many are skeptical of this claim. The 2022 data breach, which exposed the personal details of millions of Australians, including birth dates, addresses, and passport numbers, has already sparked a class-action lawsuit against the telco.

According to Slater and Gordon senior associate Ben Zocco, this breach is potentially the most serious privacy breach in Australian history.

The fallout from last year’s breach severely damaged Optus’ brand image, resulting in a $1.2 billion blow to the company’s reputation. Optus dropped 27 spots in the Brand Finance brand strength index, sinking from 14th to 41st place.

In an attempt to address the breach, Optus commissioned Deloitte to investigate what went wrong. However, the company ultimately decided to keep the findings of the report private, raising suspicions about the effectiveness of Optus’ security protocols.

While the cause of the current outage is still under investigation, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has urged Optus to be transparent and provide timely updates to customers. The extent of the outage’s impact on businesses, hospitals, and essential services is yet to be fully determined.

FAQ:

Q: Did Optus suffer a data breach?

A: Yes, Optus experienced a major data breach in 2022, exposing the personal details of millions of Australians.

Q: Is the current outage the result of a hack?

A: Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin claims it is highly unlikely that the outage was caused a hack, but many remain skeptical.

Q: Has Optus faced consequences for the data breach?

A: Yes, the breach severely damaged Optus’ brand image and resulted in a $1.2 billion blow to the company’s reputation. A class-action lawsuit has also been filed against Optus.