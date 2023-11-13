When Telegram Stories Will Be Available For Everyone?

Telegram, the popular messaging app known for its privacy features and extensive functionality, has been making waves with its latest feature: Telegram Stories. Similar to the Stories feature on other social media platforms, Telegram Stories allow users to share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. However, the big question on everyone’s mind is when this feature will be available for everyone.

Availability of Telegram Stories

As of now, Telegram Stories are only available to a limited number of users. The feature is currently in its testing phase, with a select group of users having access to it. Telegram is known for its cautious approach to rolling out new features, ensuring that they are thoroughly tested and refined before being made available to the wider user base.

When Will Everyone Have Access?

While Telegram has not provided an official release date for when Telegram Stories will be available to all users, it is expected that the feature will be rolled out gradually in the coming months. Telegram has a history of taking its time with feature releases, prioritizing stability and security over rapid deployment.

FAQ

What are Telegram Stories?

Telegram Stories are a feature that allows users to share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. It is similar to the Stories feature found on other social media platforms.

How can I access Telegram Stories?

Currently, Telegram Stories are only available to a limited number of users as the feature is still in its testing phase. Once it is officially released, all users will be able to access it through the Telegram app.

Will Telegram Stories be available on all platforms?

Yes, Telegram Stories will be available on all platforms that support the Telegram app, including iOS, Android, and desktop.

Conclusion

While the exact release date for Telegram Stories remains unknown, users can look forward to this exciting new feature becoming available in the near future. Telegram’s commitment to ensuring a stable and secure user experience means that the wait will be worth it. Stay tuned for updates on when Telegram Stories will be available for everyone!