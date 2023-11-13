When Telegram Started?

Telegram, the popular messaging app known for its security and privacy features, was launched on August 14, 2013. Created Pavel Durov, a Russian entrepreneur, Telegram quickly gained popularity among users seeking a secure and reliable messaging platform.

Since its inception, Telegram has grown exponentially, attracting millions of users worldwide. The app’s success can be attributed to its commitment to user privacy, end-to-end encryption, and a range of innovative features that set it apart from other messaging apps.

FAQ:

What is Telegram?

Telegram is a cloud-based instant messaging app that allows users to send messages, make voice and video calls, share files, and create groups. It is available on various platforms, including iOS, Android, and desktop.

Who created Telegram?

Telegram was created Pavel Durov, a Russian entrepreneur and founder of VKontakte (VK), a popular social networking site in Russia.

What makes Telegram different from other messaging apps?

Telegram stands out from other messaging apps due to its strong focus on security and privacy. It offers end-to-end encryption for all messages, ensuring that only the intended recipient can access the content. Additionally, Telegram allows users to send self-destructing messages, create secret chats, and offers a range of privacy settings.

How many users does Telegram have?

As of 2021, Telegram has over 500 million active users worldwide. The app’s user base continues to grow steadily, attracting individuals and communities seeking a secure and reliable messaging platform.

Is Telegram free to use?

Yes, Telegram is free to download and use. It does not charge any subscription fees and offers all its features without any limitations.

In conclusion, Telegram started in 2013 and has since become a popular messaging app known for its security, privacy features, and innovative functionalities. With millions of users worldwide, Telegram continues to provide a reliable and secure platform for communication.