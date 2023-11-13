When Telegram Started In India?

Introduction

Telegram, the popular messaging app, made its debut in India on August 14, 2013. Since then, it has gained immense popularity among Indian users due to its secure and feature-rich platform. Let’s delve into the journey of Telegram in India and explore some frequently asked questions about this messaging app.

The Birth of Telegram in India

Telegram was founded Pavel Durov, a Russian entrepreneur, and his brother Nikolai Durov. It was initially launched globally on August 14, 2013, and quickly gained traction in India. The app’s focus on privacy and security, along with its user-friendly interface, attracted a large number of Indian users who were seeking an alternative to existing messaging platforms.

Features and Benefits

Telegram offers a wide range of features that make it stand out from other messaging apps. It allows users to send text messages, voice messages, multimedia files, and even make voice and video calls. One of its most notable features is the ability to create large groups with up to 200,000 members, making it ideal for communities, businesses, and organizations. Additionally, Telegram’s end-to-end encryption ensures that messages and media shared on the platform remain secure and private.

FAQs about Telegram in India

Q: Is Telegram available in multiple languages?

A: Yes, Telegram is available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and more. Users can choose their preferred language during the app’s initial setup.

Q: Can I use Telegram on multiple devices?

A: Yes, Telegram allows users to access their account on multiple devices simultaneously. This means you can use Telegram on your smartphone, tablet, and computer without any hassle.

Q: Is Telegram free to use?

A: Yes, Telegram is free to download and use. It does not charge any subscription fees and offers all its features without any limitations.

Conclusion

Since its launch in India in 2013, Telegram has become a popular messaging app among Indian users. Its emphasis on privacy, security, and a wide range of features has contributed to its success. With its continued growth and constant updates, Telegram remains a top choice for millions of Indians seeking a reliable and secure messaging platform.