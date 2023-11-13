When Telegram App Started In India?

Telegram, the popular messaging app, made its debut in India on August 14, 2013. Since then, it has gained a significant user base in the country, offering a secure and feature-rich platform for communication. With its arrival, Telegram provided Indian users with an alternative to existing messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Telegram was founded Pavel Durov, a Russian entrepreneur, and his brother Nikolai Durov. The app was initially launched in August 2013 and quickly gained popularity worldwide due to its focus on privacy and security. Telegram offers end-to-end encryption for messages, ensuring that only the intended recipient can access the content.

FAQ:

1. What is Telegram?

Telegram is a cloud-based instant messaging app that allows users to send messages, make voice and video calls, share files, and create groups. It is available on various platforms, including iOS, Android, and desktop.

2. How is Telegram different from other messaging apps?

Telegram differentiates itself from other messaging apps offering enhanced privacy and security features. It uses end-to-end encryption for messages and allows users to set self-destruct timers for their messages. Additionally, Telegram supports larger group sizes and offers cloud storage for file sharing.

3. How popular is Telegram in India?

Telegram has gained a significant user base in India since its launch in 2013. It has become a preferred messaging app for many users due to its security features and user-friendly interface.

4. Is Telegram available for free?

Yes, Telegram is available for free on various platforms. Users can download the app from app stores and start using it without any subscription fees.

In conclusion, Telegram started its journey in India on August 14, 2013, and has since become a popular messaging app in the country. With its focus on privacy and security, Telegram offers Indian users an alternative platform for communication, making it a preferred choice for many.