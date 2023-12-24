Unlocking Your Potential: The Key to Having Motion

Summary: In a world obsessed with instant success and appearances, it’s important to shift our focus towards unlocking our true potential and finding our own unique “motion.” Rather than valuing material possessions and superficial signs of success, we should embrace gratitude, hard work, and leveraging our strengths as the keys to achieving our goals.

As a teacher, I’m constantly learning from my Gen Z students and trying to keep up with their ever-evolving slang and trends. But recently, I found myself stumped a new term they were using: “having motion.” It seemed to be something desirable, something that indicated success and influence. Curious to understand its meaning, I turned to Urban Dictionary and discovered that it referred to making goals and achieving success quickly.

Initially, I felt flattered when my students bestowed me with the title of the “Motion Man.” Being considered a teacher with motion was a major ego boost, especially when dealing with challenging students. However, as the day progressed, I couldn’t help but question why we value the appearance of having motion rather than discussing the process of unlocking it.

In our culture of instant gratification, it’s crucial to recognize that true motion and success don’t happen overnight. We need to shift our perspective from praising the end result to highlighting the journey of growth and development. I wanted my students to understand that everyone, including themselves, has the potential to unlock their own motion, regardless of whether they become rappers or wear designer clothes.

So, how do we unlock motion? Here are three key steps:

1. Give Thanks (gratitude): Gratitude allows us to focus on ourselves and appreciate the opportunities that come our way. By avoiding comparison and making the most of what we have, we create an environment conducive to growth and personal development.

2. Do the Work: Motion requires effort and dedication. It means showing up every day, regardless of the circumstances, and putting in the necessary work to achieve our goals. Motion doesn’t take days off, and it doesn’t discriminate. If we want to have motion, we must be willing to put in the work.

3. Get in Your Bag (use your strengths to your advantage): We all have unique strengths and talents. Unlocking motion means leveraging those strengths to our advantage. When we tap into our abilities and embrace our true potential, we gain the freedom to create and make an impact.

Remember, motion is not a destination; it’s a continuous journey of growth, learning, and self-discovery. Success may take time, but embracing gratitude, doing the work, and leveraging our strengths, we can unlock our true potential and find our own unique motion.