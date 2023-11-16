When Selena Gomez Started Singing?

Selena Gomez, the multi-talented American singer, songwriter, and actress, first burst onto the music scene in the early 2000s. Born on July 22, 1992, in Grand Prairie, Texas, Gomez showed a passion for performing from a young age. Her journey to becoming a successful singer began when she was just a teenager.

At the age of 16, Selena Gomez formed a band called Selena Gomez & the Scene. The group released their debut studio album, “Kiss & Tell,” in 2009. The album received positive reviews and peaked at number nine on the Billboard 200 chart. It featured hit singles such as “Naturally” and “Falling Down,” which helped establish Gomez as a rising star in the music industry.

Gomez continued to release successful albums with her band, including “A Year Without Rain” (2010) and “When the Sun Goes Down” (2011). These albums spawned popular songs like “Round & Round” and “Love You Like a Love Song,” which further solidified her place in the music industry.

In addition to her work with the band, Selena Gomez also pursued a solo career. She released her first solo album, “Stars Dance,” in 2013, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The album’s lead single, “Come & Get It,” became one of her biggest hits.

Throughout her career, Selena Gomez has experimented with various musical styles, ranging from pop and dance-pop to electropop and R&B. Her music often explores themes of love, empowerment, and personal growth, resonating with a wide audience.

FAQ:

Q: When did Selena Gomez start singing?

A: Selena Gomez started singing professionally in the early 2000s when she formed the band Selena Gomez & the Scene at the age of 16.

Q: What are some of Selena Gomez’s popular songs?

A: Some of Selena Gomez’s popular songs include “Naturally,” “Falling Down,” “Love You Like a Love Song,” and “Come & Get It.”

Q: What is Selena Gomez’s musical style?

A: Selena Gomez’s musical style encompasses various genres, including pop, dance-pop, electropop, and R&B.

Q: Has Selena Gomez released any solo albums?

A: Yes, Selena Gomez has released solo albums, including “Stars Dance” in 2013, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez’s singing career took off in the early 2000s when she formed the band Selena Gomez & the Scene. Since then, she has released numerous successful albums and singles, showcasing her versatility as an artist. With her unique musical style and powerful vocals, Selena Gomez continues to captivate audiences worldwide.