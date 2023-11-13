When Reddit Place Ends?

After an exhilarating 72 hours, the social experiment known as Reddit Place is finally coming to an end. Launched on April 1st, 2017, as an April Fool’s Day prank, the collaborative canvas has captivated millions of users from around the world. However, all good things must come to an end, and Reddit Place is no exception.

What is Reddit Place?

Reddit Place is an online canvas where users can place colored pixels, one at a time, to create a collaborative artwork. Each user can only place one pixel every five minutes, making coordination and teamwork essential. The canvas started as a blank slate, but over time, it has transformed into a vibrant mosaic of images, memes, and inside jokes.

When does Reddit Place end?

Reddit Place will officially end on April 3rd, 2017, at 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST). At this time, users will no longer be able to place pixels on the canvas, and the artwork will be preserved for posterity.

What happens to Reddit Place after it ends?

Once Reddit Place concludes, the final canvas will be archived and made available for viewing. This means that anyone can still explore the artwork and appreciate the collaborative effort that went into creating it. However, no further changes or additions will be possible.

What can we learn from Reddit Place?

Reddit Place has demonstrated the power of collaboration and the creativity of the online community. It has shown that even with limited resources and strict rules, people from all walks of life can come together to create something truly remarkable. The experiment has sparked discussions about online communities, the nature of art, and the potential for collective action.

As Reddit Place draws to a close, it leaves behind a lasting legacy of creativity and collaboration. It has reminded us of the incredible things that can be achieved when people unite towards a common goal. While the experiment may be ending, the impact it has had on the online community will continue to resonate for years to come.

FAQ:

Q: Can I still view Reddit Place after it ends?

A: Yes, the final canvas will be archived and available for viewing.

Q: Can I continue to add pixels to Reddit Place after it ends?

A: No, once Reddit Place ends, no further changes or additions can be made.

Q: Will there be another Reddit Place in the future?

A: While there are no official plans for another Reddit Place, the success of this experiment may inspire similar projects in the future.