Unfair Patent Challenges: The Need for Consistency and Integrity

In a puzzling turn of events, Chinese company TikTok is once again attempting to challenge the validity of patent claims using an ex parte reexamination, despite failing to invalidate the same claims in a previous inter partes review (IPR) challenge. This raises questions about the abuse of agency resources and the potential for forum shopping within the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The issue lies in the different standards applied to IPR and reexamination cases. While an IPR requires a demonstration of a “reasonable likelihood” of claim invalidity, a reexamination only needs to establish a “substantial new question of patentability.” These standards lack clear definitions and make it difficult to determine what qualifies as reasonable or substantial.

This discrepancy allows challengers like TikTok to exploit the system, seeking different avenues for attacking patent claims even after failing to meet the requirements of an IPR. This not only wastes time and resources for all parties involved but also undermines the integrity of the patent system.

In a landmark decision, the Federal Circuit in Vivint recognized the problem of serial challenges and characterized them as harassment of patent owners. It is now crucial for the USPTO to follow this precedent and prevent challengers from using reexamination as a means to relitigate claims that have already been deemed valid the PTAB and district courts.

Failure to address this issue not only perpetuates an unfair double standard but also jeopardizes the objectives of Congress in establishing the PTAB and the America Invents Act (AIA). Patent owners should not have to endure repetitive challenges that impede innovation and disrupt the patent system’s core principles.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can challengers use reexamination to challenge patent claims they failed to invalidate in an IPR?

A: Yes, due to different standards applied to IPR and reexamination, challengers have the opportunity to relitigate claims using alternative avenues.

Q: Why is this an issue?

A: It wastes time, resources, and creates an unfair double standard, undermining the integrity of the patent system.

Q: What can be done to address this problem?

A: The USPTO should scrupulously apply the Vivint decision and prevent challengers from exploiting the system, ensuring consistency and fairness in patent challenges.