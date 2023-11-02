New Perspective on the Importance of Pushing Boundaries in Work and Life

In a recent episode of ‘The Record’, Narayana Murthy, a prominent figure in the business world, sparked a debate about India’s productivity and the need for young people to work 70 hours a week. This statement has led to a discussion among entrepreneurs and leaders, including the renowned actor Suniel Shetty.

Shetty took to LinkedIn to share his perspective on the 70-hour work week. Rather than focusing on the number of hours, Shetty believes that Murthy’s message is about pushing beyond one’s comfort zone. He emphasizes that successful individuals like Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ratan Tata didn’t achieve greatness simply sticking to their comfort zones. They pushed themselves beyond the limits set others and constantly honed their skills.

Shetty further emphasizes the importance of young adults spending their early years pushing boundaries and expanding their horizons. Acquiring new skills, dealing with pressure, and working in collaborative environments should be top priorities for personal growth and success. Shetty draws from his own experience, where he started working full-time at the age of 17 and managed to maintain his fitness routine despite a demanding schedule.

Reflecting on his own journey, Shetty expresses that if he could change anything about his 20s, he would spend more time learning. He believes that true growth and progress come from embracing new opportunities and constantly expanding one’s knowledge and capabilities.

Shetty’s post on LinkedIn has garnered over 9,000 likes and sparked further discussion among readers. Many agree that the focus should be on effort and productivity rather than work hours. Others stress the importance of finding passion in one’s work and making the right career choices to avoid feeling burdened.

Overall, Shetty’s perspective offers a fresh viewpoint on the debate around work-life balance and highlights the significance of pushing boundaries for personal and professional growth.

