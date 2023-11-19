When Miley Cyrus Knew Marriage Was Over?

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, pop sensation Miley Cyrus opened up about her highly publicized divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth. The couple, who had been together for nearly a decade, shocked fans when they announced their split in August 2019, just eight months after tying the knot. Now, Cyrus reveals the moment she knew their marriage was over.

During the interview, Cyrus explained that the realization came during a period of self-reflection and personal growth. She admitted that she had changed a lot since they first got together and that she no longer felt like the person she was when they first fell in love. The singer-songwriter emphasized the importance of staying true to oneself and evolving as an individual.

Cyrus also acknowledged that the couple had faced numerous challenges throughout their relationship, including Hemsworth’s struggle with substance abuse. While she had initially tried to support him through his journey to sobriety, she eventually realized that she couldn’t continue sacrificing her own happiness for the sake of their marriage.

The decision to end their relationship was not an easy one for Cyrus, who described it as “heartbreaking.” However, she believes it was the right choice for both of them. The couple had tried to make it work, but ultimately, they had grown apart and were no longer compatible.

FAQ:

Q: How long were Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth together?

A: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were in an on-again, off-again relationship for nearly a decade before getting married in December 2018.

Q: What led to their divorce?

A: According to Miley Cyrus, the decision to divorce came after a period of personal growth and self-reflection. She realized that she had changed and no longer felt like the person she was when they first fell in love.

Q: Did substance abuse play a role in their split?

A: Yes, Miley Cyrus mentioned that Liam Hemsworth’s struggle with substance abuse was one of the challenges they faced during their relationship. While she initially tried to support him, she eventually realized that she couldn’t sacrifice her own happiness for the sake of their marriage.

Q: Was the decision to divorce mutual?

A: While the couple had tried to make their marriage work, Miley Cyrus ultimately made the decision to end their relationship. She believes it was the right choice for both of them, as they had grown apart and were no longer compatible.

In conclusion, Miley Cyrus’s interview with Vanity Fair sheds light on the moment she knew her marriage with Liam Hemsworth was over. It was a difficult decision for her, but she realized that she had changed and could no longer sacrifice her own happiness. The couple had faced challenges, including Hemsworth’s substance abuse, but ultimately, they had grown apart.