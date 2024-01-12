Perplexity AI Receives High Praise from Billionaire Michael Dell

Recently, Aravind Srinivas, the co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based search startup Perplexity AI, shared a heartwarming message he received from none other than billionaire Michael Dell. Dell, the founder and chief executive of Dell Technologies, reached out to Srinivas through LinkedIn to express his admiration for the startup.

The message from Dell simply read, “Cool app. Well done.” Srinivas was pleasantly surprised the unexpected message and quickly responded, expressing his gratitude for Dell’s kind words. Srinivas shared a screenshot of the exchange on social media, debunking the misconception that anyone who praises Perplexity AI is an investor promoting the product. He stated, “This is Michael Dell, who messaged out of the blue, soon after we launched Perplexity, appreciating the product. The product gets genuine user love.”

Perplexity AI, founded a team of talented individuals including Srinivas, Denis Yarats, Andy Konwinski, and Johnny Ho, has been making waves in the search engine space, challenging industry giants like Google and Microsoft Bing. Last week, the startup secured a significant funding of $73.6 million from notable investors such as Nvidia and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. This funding round has valued the company at an impressive $520 million, with a total of $100 million raised to date.

The timing of this funding is particularly noteworthy, as tech giants Google and Microsoft are also incorporating AI into their search engines. In fact, Srinivas recently shared a selfie with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, suggesting a collaboration between the two companies to disrupt the search engine industry. With its chatbot-style interface and AI assistant named Copilot, Perplexity offers users a user-friendly experience, allowing them to ask questions using everyday language.

The message from Michael Dell serves as a testament to the genuine user love that Perplexity AI has been receiving. As the startup continues to secure funding and challenge industry giants, it is clear that Perplexity AI is poised to revolutionize the search engine landscape with its innovative approach and user-centric design.