Priyanka Chopra’s Cousin Mannara Enters Bigg Boss 17

Mannara Chopra, cousin of Bollywood actresses Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra, has recently entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a contestant. Prior to her entry, Mannara made headlines when she talked about ‘The Chopra’ WhatsApp group, which consists of 14 Chopra cousins living in different cities and continents.

According to Mannara, the group is used to share details of their everyday lives and stay connected with each other. They also share pictures from their trips as many of them are constantly traveling. This showcases the close-knit bond between the Chopra cousins.

Priyanka Chopra, showing her support for Mannara’s entry into Bigg Boss 17, posted a nostalgic picture on Instagram. The photo featured young Mannara with Priyanka, who wished her cousin ‘good luck’ in the show. Despite being part of the same family, Mannara did not seek advice from Priyanka and Parineeti before her entry into the show.

Mannara comes from a family with strong connections to the entertainment industry. Her mother and Priyanka Chopra’s father, as well as Parineeti Chopra’s father, are siblings. It remains to be seen if Mannara, after her stint on Bigg Boss, will venture into Bollywood like her famous cousins.

