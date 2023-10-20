The Chopras: A Close-Knit Family WhatsApp Group

In a heartwarming display of support, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to wish her cousin Mannara Chopra good luck on her journey in Bigg Boss 17. The Chopras, which includes Priyanka, Mannara, Parineeti, and their other cousins, stay connected through a WhatsApp group called ‘The Chopras.’ This group, consisting of 14 cousins who reside in different cities and continents, allows them to share details of their everyday lives and stay connected no matter the distance.

Mannara Chopra expressed the close bond within the family during a 2018 interview, stating, “We are extremely close-knit and keep in touch with each other all the time. It is mandatory for us to share pictures from wherever we are, especially when some of us are constantly traveling.”

In the throwback picture shared Priyanka, she can be seen posing with a young Mannara, wearing the Miss World crown. Priyanka’s message of support for Mannara was accompanied red heart, folded hands, and flexed biceps emojis.

Interestingly, Mannara stated in a prior interview that she did not seek advice from Priyanka or Parineeti before participating in Bigg Boss 17. She emphasized that the decisions in her personal and professional life were individualistic and not influenced others. Mannara made her entrance on the show grooving to Salman Khan’s hit song ‘Laal Dupatta,’ which also featured Priyanka.

The Chopra cousins’ WhatsApp group serves as a testament to the strong bond they share, despite being spread across the globe. It allows them to stay connected and support each other in their respective endeavors. Through this group, they continue to showcase their close-knit family dynamics and the love they have for one another.

