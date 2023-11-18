When Lionel Messi Will Play For Inter Miami?

Rumors have been swirling around the football world about the possibility of Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players of all time, joining Inter Miami. The Major League Soccer (MLS) team, co-owned David Beckham, has been making waves in recent years, and the addition of Messi would undoubtedly be a game-changer. But when can we expect to see the Argentine superstar donning the Inter Miami jersey? Let’s delve into the details.

Background:

Lionel Messi shocked the football world in August 2020 when he announced his desire to leave Barcelona, the club he had been with for his entire professional career. However, due to contractual complications, Messi ultimately decided to stay for another season. As his contract expires in June 2021, speculation about his next move has intensified.

The Beckham Connection:

David Beckham, former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, has been instrumental in bringing high-profile players to Inter Miami. His close relationship with Messi, forged during their time together at Barcelona, has fueled rumors of a potential reunion in the United States.

Financial Considerations:

While Inter Miami undoubtedly has the financial means to secure Messi’s services, the MLS salary cap poses a significant obstacle. Currently, the league’s salary cap is set at $4.9 million per team, making it challenging to accommodate Messi’s astronomical wages. However, there have been talks of potential rule changes to allow for more flexibility in signing marquee players.

FAQ:

Q: When will Messi’s contract with Barcelona end?

A: Messi’s contract with Barcelona is set to expire in June 2021.

Q: Is there any official confirmation of Messi joining Inter Miami?

A: No, there has been no official confirmation of Messi joining Inter Miami at this time. The rumors are based on speculation and the close relationship between Messi and David Beckham.

Q: Can Inter Miami afford Messi’s wages?

A: While Inter Miami has the financial means, the current MLS salary cap poses a challenge. However, potential rule changes could provide more flexibility in signing high-profile players.

In conclusion, while the prospect of Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami is undoubtedly exciting, there are still many factors to consider. The expiration of Messi’s contract with Barcelona in June 2021 opens up possibilities for his next move. With David Beckham’s influence and the potential for rule changes in the MLS, the dream of seeing Messi grace the Inter Miami pitch may not be too far-fetched. Football fans around the world eagerly await further developments in this captivating saga.