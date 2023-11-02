Conservative Social Media Channel Linked to Bomb Threats and Harassment

A conservative social media channel, known as Libs of TikTok, has been linked to a disturbing trend of bomb threats, death threats, and harassment against various individuals and institutions across the United States. Exclusive research conducted Media Matters for America has uncovered a clear pattern connecting these threats to posts made the social media channel. Although the perpetrator of the threats remains unknown, Libs of TikTok has been identified as a significant factor in instigating these dangerous actions.

Numerous reports have highlighted instances where individuals targeted Libs of TikTok subsequently received threatening messages and experienced harassment. However, this new analysis reveals that the scope of this problem is even more extensive than previously understood, with bomb threats against schools escalating in the past two months.

The research conducted Media Matters relied on searches of published news reports and identified over 30 possible incidents involving threats. Among these, more than two dozen cases were independently verified USA TODAY as credible instances of bomb threats, death threats, and other forms of harassment.

The influence of Libs of TikTok has grown significantly in recent years, amassing over 2.6 million followers on Twitter. As the channel’s reach has expanded, the frequency and intensity of threats following its posts have also increased. Institutions such as hospitals, schools, libraries, and even dog rescue centers have had to evacuate or lock down in fear of repercussions and acts of violence.

While Chaya Raichik, the far-right influencer who operates Libs of TikTok, claims to oppose violence and denies any responsibility for these threats, the evidence suggests otherwise. The posts made the social media channel consistently precede incidents of harassment and intimidation. Raichik’s tweets, some of which have since been deleted, reveal a disturbing pattern of targeting LGBTQ+ individuals, medical facilities providing gender-affirming care, and other progressive institutions.

Moving forward, it is crucial to address the link between online hate speech and real-world threats. The rise of social media channels like Libs of TikTok has created an environment where extremist views and dangerous actions can quickly spread and incite violence. Efforts must be made to hold accountable those who use their platforms to promote hate and endanger others.

FAQs:

Q: What is Libs of TikTok?

A: Libs of TikTok is a conservative social media channel that gained popularity for sharing videos, photographs, and links critical of progressive leftists, particularly on LGBTQ+ issues.

Q: How is Libs of TikTok connected to bomb threats and harassment?

A: Exclusive research Media Matters for America has shown a pattern linking bomb threats, death threats, and harassment to posts made Libs of TikTok. The social media channel’s posts often precede incidents of violence or intimidation.

Q: Are these threats and harassment reported to the police?

A: While some incidents have been reported to the police and media, it is likely that many cases go unreported due to fear of further harassment. The research conducted may underestimate the total number of incidents.

Q: Is there any proof that Libs of TikTok followers are responsible for the threats?

A: The perpetrator of the threats remains unknown. However, the overwhelming evidence suggests a connection between the posts made Libs of TikTok and the subsequent threats and harassment.

Q: What can be done to address this issue?

A: Efforts must be made to hold accountable those who use social media platforms to promote hate speech and incite violence. Online platforms and law enforcement agencies should collaborate to identify and address individuals responsible for these threats.