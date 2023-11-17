When Lebron James Started Playing Basketball?

LeBron James, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, began his journey in the sport at a young age. Born on December 30, 1984, in Akron, Ohio, James showed immense talent and passion for basketball from an early age. Let’s delve into the timeline of when LeBron James started playing basketball and how his career unfolded.

Early Years and Introduction to Basketball

LeBron James was introduced to basketball when he was just nine years old. His mother, Gloria James, recognized his potential and bought him a basketball hoop as a gift. This simple gesture ignited a fire within young LeBron, and he quickly fell in love with the game.

High School Stardom

James attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, where he became a basketball sensation. His exceptional skills and athleticism caught the attention of basketball enthusiasts across the nation. LeBron’s high school career was filled with numerous accolades, including being named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball three times and leading his team to three state championships.

Entering the NBA

After graduating from high school in 2003, LeBron James made the groundbreaking decision topass college and enter the NBA draft. At the age of 18, he was selected as the first overall pick the Cleveland Cavaliers. This marked the beginning of his professional basketball career and the start of his incredible impact on the sport.

FAQ

Q: What is LeBron James’ full name?

A: LeBron James’ full name is LeBron Raymone James.

Q: How old was LeBron James when he started playing basketball?

A: LeBron James started playing basketball at the age of nine.

Q: Where did LeBron James go to high school?

A: LeBron James attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

Q: When did LeBron James enter the NBA?

A: LeBron James entered the NBA in 2003 after being selected as the first overall pick the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Q: What are some of LeBron James’ achievements?

A: LeBron James has achieved numerous accolades throughout his career, including four NBA championships, four NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, and 17 NBA All-Star selections.

In conclusion, LeBron James began playing basketball at the age of nine and quickly rose to prominence during his high school years. His decision to enter the NBA straight out of high school marked the beginning of an extraordinary career that has solidified his status as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.