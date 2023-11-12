When layoffs happen, who goes first?

In times of economic uncertainty, companies often resort to layoffs as a means to cut costs and stay afloat. However, the question that arises is: who goes first when these unfortunate circumstances arise? While there is no one-size-fits-all answer, several factors come into play when determining which employees are let go first.

Seniority: One common criterion used companies is seniority. Employees with the least amount of time in the company are often the first to be laid off. This approach is based on the assumption that those who have been with the company longer have more experience and knowledge, making them more valuable assets.

Performance: Another factor that influences layoff decisions is employee performance. Companies may choose to let go of individuals who have consistently underperformed or failed to meet their targets. Performance evaluations and reviews play a crucial role in determining who stays and who goes.

Position and Skills: The nature of an employee’s position and their skill set can also impact their vulnerability to layoffs. If a company is downsizing a particular department or function, employees in those roles may be at a higher risk. Additionally, employees with specialized skills that are no longer in demand may also be more susceptible to layoffs.

Cost: Financial considerations also play a significant role in layoff decisions. Companies may choose to let go of employees with higher salaries or those who receive additional benefits. By reducing costs associated with compensation packages, companies can achieve greater savings.

FAQ:

Q: Are layoffs always based on performance?

A: No, layoffs can be influenced various factors, including seniority, position, skills, and cost.

Q: Can an employee be laid off even if they have a good performance record?

A: Yes, even employees with a good performance record can be laid off if their position becomes redundant or if the company needs to reduce costs.

Q: Is seniority the only factor considered in layoffs?

A: No, seniority is just one of the factors that companies may consider. Performance, position, skills, and cost are also taken into account.

In conclusion, when layoffs occur, the decision of who goes first is a complex one. Companies must weigh various factors such as seniority, performance, position, skills, and cost to determine which employees are let go. While these decisions are undoubtedly difficult, they are often necessary for companies to navigate challenging economic times.