When Kylie Jenner Started Her Business?

In recent years, Kylie Jenner has become a household name, not only for her appearances on the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” but also for her successful business ventures. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner started her business journey in 2015 with the launch of her own cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

How did Kylie Jenner’s business journey begin?

Kylie Jenner’s foray into the business world began when she noticed a gap in the market for high-quality, affordable cosmetics. Leveraging her massive social media following, she decided to capitalize on her personal brand and launch her own line of lip kits. These lip kits quickly gained popularity, selling out within minutes of their release.

What is Kylie Cosmetics?

Kylie Cosmetics is a beauty brand that initially gained fame for its lip kits, which include a liquid lipstick and a matching lip liner. Over time, the brand expanded its product range to include eyeshadow palettes, highlighters, blushes, and more. The brand’s success can be attributed to its ability to tap into the influencer marketing trend and Jenner’s personal connection with her fans.

When did Kylie Jenner’s business take off?

Kylie Jenner’s business skyrocketed shortly after its launch in 2015. Within the first 18 months, Kylie Cosmetics generated over $420 million in revenue. This remarkable success can be attributed to Jenner’s strategic use of social media, where she promoted her products to her millions of followers.

What is Kylie Jenner’s net worth?

As of 2021, Kylie Jenner’s net worth is estimated to be around $900 million, making her one of the youngest self-made billionaires in history. Her business ventures, including Kylie Cosmetics, have played a significant role in accumulating her wealth.

In conclusion, Kylie Jenner’s business journey began in 2015 with the launch of Kylie Cosmetics. Through her strategic use of social media and her ability to identify market gaps, she has built a successful beauty empire. With her net worth continuing to rise, it is clear that Kylie Jenner’s business ventures have solidified her position as a prominent entrepreneur in the beauty industry.