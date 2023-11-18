When Justin Bieber Started His Career?

Justin Bieber, the Canadian pop sensation, burst onto the music scene in the late 2000s and quickly became a global phenomenon. Born on March 1, 1994, in Stratford, Ontario, Bieber’s journey to stardom began at a young age. Let’s take a closer look at the timeline of his career and how he rose to fame.

2007: The Discovery

At the tender age of 13, Bieber’s talent was discovered Scooter Braun, a talent manager, through his YouTube videos. Impressed his vocal abilities, Braun arranged for Bieber to meet with Usher, a renowned American singer. Recognizing Bieber’s potential, Usher helped him secure a recording contract with Island Records.

2009: Breakthrough with “One Time”

In 2009, Bieber released his debut single, “One Time,” which quickly gained popularity on radio stations and music charts worldwide. The song’s success paved the way for his first studio album, “My World,” which was released later that year. The album was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries.

2010: Continued Success with “Baby”

Bieber’s career skyrocketed in 2010 with the release of his second studio album, “My World 2.0.” The album’s lead single, “Baby,” featuring rapper Ludacris, became an international hit and remains one of Bieber’s most recognizable songs to date. The album itself was a massive success, solidifying Bieber’s status as a pop superstar.

FAQ:

Q: What is a talent manager?

A: A talent manager is an individual or company that guides and represents artists, helping them navigate their careers and make strategic decisions.

Q: What is a recording contract?

A: A recording contract is a legal agreement between an artist and a record label, outlining the terms and conditions of their professional relationship, including the production and distribution of music.

Q: What is a studio album?

A: A studio album refers to a collection of songs recorded in a professional recording studio and released as a cohesive body of work.

Q: Who is Ludacris?

A: Ludacris is an American rapper and actor who collaborated with Justin Bieber on the hit single “Baby.”

Q: How old was Justin Bieber when he started his career?

A: Justin Bieber was discovered Scooter Braun and signed to a recording contract at the age of 13.

Justin Bieber’s career has been marked numerous achievements, including multiple chart-topping albums, sold-out world tours, and collaborations with renowned artists. From his humble beginnings as a YouTube sensation to becoming one of the biggest pop stars of his generation, Bieber’s journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring musicians worldwide. As he continues to evolve as an artist, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this talented Canadian superstar.