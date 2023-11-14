When Justin Bieber Married?

In a surprising turn of events, pop sensation Justin Bieber tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, model Hailey Baldwin, on September 13, 2018. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony held in New York City, surrounded close friends and family. The news of their marriage came as a shock to many fans, as the couple had only recently rekindled their romance after a brief split.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Justin Bieber?

A: Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor who gained worldwide fame at a young age. He rose to prominence in 2009 with his debut single “One Time” and has since become one of the most successful and influential artists in the music industry.

Q: Who is Hailey Baldwin?

A: Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber, is an American model and television personality. She has worked with renowned fashion brands and has appeared on the covers of various magazines. Hailey is also known for her famous family, as she is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of actor Alec Baldwin.

Q: How did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin meet?

A: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin first met in 2009 when Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, introduced them backstage at one of Justin’s concerts. They remained friends for several years before their relationship turned romantic in 2015. However, they broke up shortly after and rekindled their romance in 2018, leading to their eventual marriage.

Q: Why did they have a private ceremony?

A: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin opted for a private ceremony to keep their special day intimate and personal. They wanted to share the moment with their closest loved ones without the intrusion of media attention.

Q: Are there any plans for a larger wedding celebration?

A: Yes, the couple initially planned to have a larger wedding celebration with family and friends. However, they decided to postpone the event due to personal reasons. They have expressed their desire to have a bigger celebration in the future.

In conclusion, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin surprised the world with their secret wedding in September 2018. Their love story has captivated fans worldwide, and their union marks a new chapter in their lives. While they may have had a private ceremony, their love and commitment to each other continue to make headlines.