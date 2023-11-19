When Justin Bieber Got Married?

In a surprising turn of events, pop sensation Justin Bieber tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, model Hailey Baldwin, on September 13, 2018. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony held in New York City, surrounded close friends and family members.

The news of Bieber’s marriage came as a shock to many fans, as the couple had only recently rekindled their romance after a brief split. Speculation about their relationship status had been circulating for months, with rumors of an engagement swirling around social media. However, the couple managed to keep their wedding plans under wraps until the last moment.

The intimate ceremony took place at a courthouse, with Bieber and Baldwin opting for a low-key affair. The couple reportedly obtained a marriage license earlier that day, fueling speculation that they were planning to tie the knot soon. The ceremony itself was described as heartfelt and emotional, with Bieber and Baldwin exchanging personal vows in front of a small group of loved ones.

Since their marriage, Bieber and Baldwin have been open about their love and commitment to each other. They frequently share adorable pictures and heartfelt messages on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their married life. The couple has also been spotted attending various events together, showcasing their strong bond and support for one another.

FAQ:

Q: When did Justin Bieber get married?

A: Justin Bieber got married on September 13, 2018.

Q: Who did Justin Bieber marry?

A: Justin Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.

Q: Where did Justin Bieber get married?

A: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in a private ceremony held at a courthouse in New York City.

Q: Did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have a big wedding?

A: No, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin opted for a small, intimate ceremony with close friends and family.

Q: Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin still married?

A: Yes, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are still happily married and often express their love for each other on social media.

In conclusion, Justin Bieber’s surprise marriage to Hailey Baldwin in 2018 took the world storm. The couple’s decision to have a private ceremony showcased their desire for an intimate celebration of their love. Since then, they have continued to share their happiness with fans, solidifying their status as one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples.