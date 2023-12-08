Exciting Reunion Ahead: I’m A Celebrity 2023

The highly anticipated I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Of Here! The Coming Out Show is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly waiting for the reunion of their favorite campmates. While the official date is yet to be confirmed ITV, last year’s reunion show aired on the Thursday after the series finale.

The reunion show will feature exclusive interviews with the celebrities, providing insights into their experiences both in and out of the jungle. However, there is speculation about whether Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears, who left the show on medical grounds, will be making an appearance. On the other hand, fans can expect to see the likes of Sam Thompson and Danielle Harold at the reunion.

One of the highlights of this year’s season was the intense kitchen drama between Fred Sirieix and Josie Gibson. Hosts Ant and Dec are sure to bring that up, which could lead to some uncomfortable moments for the celebrities. Additionally, the fallout between Fred and Nella Rose, as well as the iconic friendship between Sam and Tony Bellew, will surely be addressed during the reunion show.

As for when and where you can catch the show, ITV has yet to announce the exact date. However, given that this year’s season finale is scheduled for Sunday, December 10th, it’s safe to assume that the reunion show will air in the following week. You can watch it on ITV 1 or ITV X.

Filmed shortly after the winner is crowned, the reunion show is likely to be filmed in Australia, just like the main show. The campmates’ families are flown out to Australia and treated to a luxurious hotel stay during the series. This means that the campmates will have the chance to reunite with their loved ones before joining the other celebrities for The Coming Out Show.

Get ready for an exciting reunion that will bring together your favorite I’m A Celebrity 2023 stars. Stay tuned for the official announcement of the reunion show date and get ready to relive all the thrilling moments from this year’s season!