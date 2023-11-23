When Will the Exciting Finale of I’m a Celebrity 2023 Take Place?

Excitement is building for the final of I’m a Celebrity 2023 as two more celebrities are rumored to join the star-studded lineup. While an exact date for the final has not been confirmed yet, we can make some predictions based on previous seasons. So, when can we expect to see the winner crowned?

Traditionally, the show runs for approximately three weeks. This year, Season 23 began on Sunday, November 19th, which means that if we follow the usual pattern, we can anticipate the grand finale to take place on Sunday, December 10th. On this thrilling night, the remaining contestants will face their ultimate challenge before being treated to a scrumptious meal of their choice.

The tension will be palpable as Ant & Dec take the stage, ready to unveil this year’s Jungle Queen or King. Unlike the challenges in the jungle, the ultimate decision is not in the contestants’ hands but in the hands of the public, who have been voting throughout the season to determine the winner.

Everyone has their favorites, and at the moment, Josie Gibson is a firm fan favorite to claim the crown. However, contenders like Fred Sirieix, Sam Thompson, and Nigel Farage also stand a good chance of emerging victorious based on current odds. But, as I’m a Celebrity is known for its surprises, anything could happen in the final moments.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated right here as soon as the final date is confirmed. In the meantime, don’t forget to catch I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airing on ITV1 and ITVX on weekdays and Sundays at 9pm. It’s a must-watch for all fans of thrilling reality TV!

