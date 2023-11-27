Ant and Dec to Unveil 2023 I’m A Celeb Winner: Here’s What to Expect

As the latest season of I’m A Celebrity comes to a thrilling conclusion, anticipation is building to find out who will be crowned the 2023 King or Queen of the jungle. After weeks of daring challenges and surviving on a meager diet, the winner will finally receive their well-deserved title on Sunday 10th December.

Unlike previous years, the final episode will be broadcast live from Australia, where the remaining campmates will gather to witness the crowning moment. For viewers in the UK, the excitement will unfold in the cozy atmosphere of a Sunday evening at 9pm, extending until 10.40 p.m.

Leading up to the grand finale, each night will bring the elimination of a campmate as the British public votes to determine their favorite. The remaining four celebrities will face the iconic Celebrity Cyclone, battling their way through the exhilarating challenge in hopes of winning a special three-course meal of their choice.

While it’s impossible to predict who will reach the top four, fan favorites such as Josie Gibson, Sam Thompson, Fred Sirieix, and Frankie Dettori have captured the hearts of viewers with their resilience and entertaining personalities. Could Fred’s culinary expertise, honed through globe-trotting adventures with famous chefs Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo, be the secret ingredient for a spot in the finale?

The moment of truth will arrive when hosts Ant and Dec reveal the winner on Sunday 10th December. Will Josie Gibson, with her undeniable charm, secure victory? Or will one of the other campmates surprise us all? Don’t miss this thrilling conclusion to the latest season of I’m A Celebrity, where the King or Queen of the jungle will finally be crowned.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When is the I’m A Celebrity 2023 final?

The final episode of I’m A Celeb 2023 is scheduled to air on Sunday 10th December. It will be broadcast live from Australia in the morning for the campmates and in the UK in the evening at 9pm.

2. How does the voting process work?

The British public votes for their favorite campmate, and each night leading up to the final, one contestant is eliminated. The remaining four celebrities compete in the Celebrity Cyclone challenge, after which the public selects the ultimate winner.

3. Who are the fan favorites to make it to the final?

While it’s uncertain who will reach the top four, Josie Gibson, Sam Thompson, Fred Sirieix, and Frankie Dettori have gained considerable popularity among viewers and are considered strong contenders for a spot in the finale.

4. What can we expect from the Celebrity Cyclone challenge?

The Celebrity Cyclone is a renowned challenge in which the remaining campmates battle against powerful water jets and other obstacles in an attempt to retrieve stars. The challenge offers a chance for the contestants to win a three-course meal of their choice as their final reward.