When Is The Ed Sheeran Documentary On?

Fans of the British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran are eagerly awaiting the release of his highly anticipated documentary. Titled “Ed Sheeran: The Journey,” the film promises an intimate look into the life and career of one of the music industry’s biggest stars. But when can fans tune in to watch this captivating documentary? Here’s everything you need to know.

The documentary is set to premiere on Friday, November 12th, 2021. It will be available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This means that subscribers to the popular streaming service will have the opportunity to delve into the world of Ed Sheeran from the comfort of their own homes.

Directed Murray Cummings, a close childhood friend of Sheeran, “The Journey” offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the artist’s rise to fame. The film features never-before-seen footage, interviews with Sheeran’s family and friends, and explores the creative process behind his chart-topping hits.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch the documentary if I don’t have an Amazon Prime Video subscription?

A: Unfortunately, the documentary is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video. However, you can sign up for a free trial or consider subscribing to the service to enjoy this and other exciting content.

Q: Will the documentary be available in all countries?

A: Yes, “Ed Sheeran: The Journey” will be available for streaming worldwide. Amazon Prime Video has a global reach, allowing fans from different countries to enjoy the documentary simultaneously.

Q: How long is the documentary?

A: The runtime of “Ed Sheeran: The Journey” is approximately 90 minutes, providing ample time to delve into the artist’s life and career.

So mark your calendars and get ready to embark on a musical journey with Ed Sheeran. This documentary promises to be a must-watch for fans and music enthusiasts alike. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the man behind the music. Tune in to Amazon Prime Video on November 12th and prepare to be captivated “Ed Sheeran: The Journey.”