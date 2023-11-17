When Is The Ariana Grande Skin on Fortnite?

Fortnite, the popular battle royale game developed Epic Games, has become known for its collaborations with various celebrities and pop culture icons. From Marvel superheroes to musicians, Fortnite has consistently surprised its players with exciting crossover events. The latest buzz in the gaming community revolves around the highly anticipated arrival of the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite. Fans of both the game and the pop sensation are eagerly awaiting the chance to play as their favorite artist in the virtual world. So, when can we expect to see the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite?

Release Date and Event Details

Epic Games has officially announced that the Ariana Grande skin will be available in Fortnite during a special in-game event called “Rift Tour.” The event is scheduled to take place from August 6th to August 8th, 2021. During this time, players will have the opportunity to attend a virtual concert experience featuring Ariana Grande herself. The event promises to be a visually stunning and immersive experience, with players being transported to different dimensions within the Fortnite universe.

FAQ

Q: How can I get the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite?

A: The Ariana Grande skin will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop during the Rift Tour event. Players can use in-game currency, known as V-Bucks, to buy the skin and other related items.

Q: Will the Ariana Grande skin be limited edition?

A: While Epic Games has not explicitly stated whether the skin will be limited edition, it is common for Fortnite collaboration skins to be available for a limited time. Therefore, it is advisable to grab the skin during the Rift Tour event to avoid missing out.

Q: Can I still participate in the Rift Tour event if I don’t purchase the Ariana Grande skin?

A: Absolutely! The Rift Tour event is open to all Fortnite players, regardless of whether they own the Ariana Grande skin or not. Players can enjoy the virtual concert and explore the unique dimensions within the game during the event.

In conclusion, the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite is set to make its debut during the Rift Tour event from August 6th to August 8th, 2021. Fans of both Fortnite and Ariana Grande can look forward to an exciting virtual concert experience and the opportunity to play as the pop superstar in the game. Don’t miss out on this limited-time collaboration and make sure to mark your calendars for the Rift Tour event!