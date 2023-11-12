When is Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving, a beloved holiday celebrated in the United States, is observed on the fourth Thursday of November each year. This year, Thanksgiving falls on November 25th, 2021. The holiday is deeply rooted in American history and is a time for families and friends to come together, express gratitude, and enjoy a festive meal.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Thanksgiving celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November?

A: The date for Thanksgiving was officially established President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. He proclaimed Thanksgiving to be celebrated on the last Thursday of November. However, in 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill into law that moved Thanksgiving to the fourth Thursday of November to extend the holiday shopping season during the Great Depression.

Q: What is the history behind Thanksgiving?

A: Thanksgiving traces its origins back to the 17th century when English pilgrims, known as the Pilgrims, arrived in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1620. They celebrated a bountiful harvest with a feast that is considered the first Thanksgiving. The holiday gained national recognition during the American Civil War and was officially declared a national holiday President Lincoln.

Q: How is Thanksgiving celebrated?

A: Thanksgiving is primarily celebrated gathering with loved ones and sharing a special meal. Traditional dishes include roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie. Many families also take the opportunity to express gratitude sharing what they are thankful for. Parades, football games, and volunteering are also common activities during this holiday.

Q: Is Thanksgiving celebrated outside of the United States?

A: While Thanksgiving is primarily an American holiday, similar celebrations are observed in Canada (on the second Monday of October) and in some Caribbean islands. These celebrations have their own unique traditions and historical significance.

In conclusion, Thanksgiving is a cherished holiday celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States. It is a time for reflection, gratitude, and togetherness. Whether you are enjoying a traditional feast or participating in other festivities, Thanksgiving provides an opportunity to appreciate the blessings in our lives and create lasting memories with loved ones.