When Is Lionel Messi’s Next Game?

Lionel Messi, the Argentine football sensation, is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time. With his exceptional skills, mesmerizing dribbles, and incredible goal-scoring ability, Messi has won numerous accolades and captured the hearts of football fans worldwide. As fans eagerly await his next appearance on the pitch, the question arises: when is Lionel Messi’s next game?

Currently, Lionel Messi plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Ligue 1, the top-tier football league in France. Since his move from Barcelona to PSG in August 2021, Messi has continued to showcase his brilliance on the field. To find out when Messi’s next game is, we need to look at the upcoming fixtures for PSG.

Upcoming Fixtures:

PSG has a busy schedule ahead, with matches in both domestic and international competitions. Here are some of the key fixtures to mark on your calendar:

1. Ligue 1: PSG vs. Lyon – Date: October 3, 2021

This highly anticipated clash against Lyon will be an exciting opportunity to witness Messi’s magic in action. As PSG aims to maintain their position at the top of the league, Messi’s presence will undoubtedly be crucial.

2. UEFA Champions League: PSG vs. Manchester City – Date: September 28, 2021

A mouthwatering encounter awaits as PSG faces Manchester City, one of the strongest teams in Europe. Messi’s clash against his former Barcelona rival, Pep Guardiola, adds an extra layer of intrigue to this fixture.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What time is Lionel Messi’s next game?

A: The kickoff time for each game can vary. It is advisable to check the official PSG website or reliable sports news sources for the exact time of the match.

Q: Where can I watch Lionel Messi’s next game?

A: Depending on your location, you can catch Messi’s games on various sports channels or streaming platforms. Popular options include ESPN, beIN Sports, and Paramount+.

Q: Will Lionel Messi start in every game?

A: While Messi is a key player for PSG, the final decision rests with the coach, Mauricio Pochettino. Factors such as fitness, tactics, and squad rotation may influence whether Messi starts or comes on as a substitute.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi’s next game is eagerly anticipated fans around the world. With PSG’s busy schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to witness his extraordinary talent on the field. Stay tuned to the official PSG website or reliable sports news sources for the latest updates on Messi’s upcoming matches.