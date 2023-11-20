When Is Katy Perry Performing At The Coronation?

Los Angeles, CA – The highly anticipated coronation ceremony is just around the corner, and fans are buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await the performance of pop sensation Katy Perry. The event, which marks the official crowning of the new monarch, is set to take place on June 15th, 2022 at the grand Royal Palace.

Katy Perry, known for her chart-topping hits and captivating stage presence, has been chosen to grace the coronation ceremony with her musical talents. The organizers have kept the details of her performance under tight wraps, leaving fans speculating about what surprises she may have in store.

FAQ:

Q: What time will Katy Perry be performing?

A: The exact time of Katy Perry’s performance has not been disclosed yet. However, based on previous coronation ceremonies, it is expected to take place during the evening portion of the event.

Q: Will Katy Perry be performing alone?

A: While it has not been officially confirmed, there are rumors circulating that Katy Perry may be joined on stage a surprise guest or even a local orchestra. Fans will have to wait until the coronation ceremony to find out for sure.

Q: Will Katy Perry be performing her new songs?

A: While Katy Perry has recently released new music, it is unclear whether she will be performing her latest hits at the coronation ceremony. The setlist is being kept secret to maintain an element of surprise for the audience.

Q: Can the public attend the coronation ceremony?

A: Unfortunately, the coronation ceremony is an invitation-only event, limited to dignitaries, members of the royal family, and specially invited guests. However, fans can catch the performance live on television or through online streaming platforms.

As the countdown to the coronation ceremony continues, fans can’t help but speculate about what Katy Perry has in store for her performance. With her undeniable talent and showmanship, it’s safe to say that her appearance will be a highlight of the event. So mark your calendars for June 15th, and get ready to witness Katy Perry’s unforgettable performance at the coronation.